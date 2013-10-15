Fire breaks out at Auckland hotel

Fire crews were called to an Auckland City hotel this morning after reports of a large fire in a hotel room.

Four fire crews were called to Ibis Budget Hotel in Wyndham St, Auckland CBD at 9.30.

Initially they were unable to locate the fire and evacuated the building.

However, they have since located it and asked additional fire crews to stand down.

A fire spokesperson has said there is no one trapped and there is no danger to the public.