Fire and police units to investigate after one person dies in house fire near Tauranga

One person is dead after a house fire in the western Bay of Plenty town of Omokoroa overnight, and the Fire Service is now investigating the cause.

Fire and Emergency NZ said they were called to the property about 4.30am today, and the multi-storey house was burning when they got there.

A neighbour, who did not want to be identified, told 1 NEWS it was a woman who had been killed, and that she had only recently moved into the area.

Bay of Plenty Coast assistant area commander Scott Bell told 1 NEWS the cause of the fire is now being looked into.

"The neighbours next door heard a working smoke alarm and phoned the 111 call," Mr Bell said.

"The house - although invisible from the road - has more extensive damage out the back.

"All three levels of the property were well involved in fire when our crews arrived.