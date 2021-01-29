TODAY |

Fire and Emergency NZ warns against toaster pizzas

Source:  1 NEWS

Fire and Emergency NZ is warning Kiwis not to turn their toasters on the side to reheat their pizzas.

Source: Supplied

In a Facebook post last night, the agency shared a photo of an image recommending the tip with the caption: "DON'T TRY THIS AT HOME".

"Seen this and thought it's a good idea? It's not," Fire and Emergency wrote.

The image shows a toaster placed on its side, with slices of pizza slotted into the space where bread is meant to go.

It contains the caption: "Did you know you can reheat your pizza by turning your toaster to the side? You're welcome ... [winky face]"

On the post, Fire and Emergency drew a large red cross over the image.

"Do not turn your toaster on it's side. It is a fire hazard (sic)," Fire and Emergency says.

The post drew mixed feedback from members of the public.

One suggested anyone who did try the tip at home deserved a "Darwin award" while another wrote: "Is there no common sense? If someone is dumb enough to do it, then they deserve the results."

However, one person suggested it would be a fine tip, as long as people watched to ensure it didn't burn.

Official recommendations from toaster companies advises not turning them on their side.

Fire and Emergency NZ says one in four house fires start in the kitchen.

