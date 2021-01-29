Fire and Emergency NZ warns against toaster pizzas

Fire and Emergency NZ is warning Kiwis not to turn their toasters on the side to reheat their pizzas.

In a Facebook post last night, the agency shared a photo of an image recommending the tip with the caption: "DON'T TRY THIS AT HOME".

"Seen this and thought it's a good idea? It's not," Fire and Emergency wrote.

The image shows a toaster placed on its side, with slices of pizza slotted into the space where bread is meant to go.

It contains the caption: "Did you know you can reheat your pizza by turning your toaster to the side? You're welcome ... [winky face]"

On the post, Fire and Emergency drew a large red cross over the image.

"Do not turn your toaster on it's side. It is a fire hazard (sic)," Fire and Emergency says.

The post drew mixed feedback from members of the public.

One suggested anyone who did try the tip at home deserved a "Darwin award" while another wrote: "Is there no common sense? If someone is dumb enough to do it, then they deserve the results."

However, one person suggested it would be a fine tip, as long as people watched to ensure it didn't burn.

Official recommendations from toaster companies advises not turning them on their side.