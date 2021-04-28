Fiordland mulls 'dark sky park' accreditation; would be second largest in the world

Fiordland could have its own dark sky park, attracting domestic and international visitors to its night sky and daytime scenery.

Milford Sound. Source: Will Patino

Great South, Southland's regional development agency, is working with the community and stakeholders on the possibility of it becoming an accredited dark sky park with the International Dark Sky Association.

Great South's Bobbi Brown said the night sky over Fiordland is of exceptional quality.

She said early indications suggest it would meet the required level for international designation, and potentially add another string to the bow for tourism operators.

Read more First look at Dark Sky Project’s observatory on shores of Lake Tekapo

"If Fiordland National Park received IDA Park designation it would make it the second largest dark sky park in the world, second only to Death Valley National Park in the USA."

Worldwide interest in the southern night sky and the Aurora Australis is already a key tourism drawcard for Southland, with Stewart Island/Rakiura getting official IDA dark sky sanctuary designation in 2019.

"An official dark sky park in Fiordland would complement that and enhance promotion of the wider Southland region as a top night sky observation destination," Brown said.

This month, a group of 22 amateur astronomers, astrophotographers and tourism operators attended a two-day course with renowned astronomer John Drummond and dark sky advocates Nalayini and Gareth Davies in Te Anau.

Great South said this was evidence of local interest in the idea.

"Some of the attendees were keen on starting a dark sky community group to help explore opportunities."

Potential astrotourism businesses can operate without official designation, however IDA park accreditation would give Fiordland international status and help attract visitors, particularly during winter when viewing is at its best, and extend the tourist season.

Fiordland Community Board chairwoman Sarah Greaney is also enthusiastic about the opportunity.

"We have amazing night skies here in Fiordland, completely unpolluted by light.