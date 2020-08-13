'Fingers crossed' - Wellington businesses hoping to survive second wave of Covid-19

JJ Murphy & Co’s Manager Michael Moore has his "fingers crossed" the business will survive a second wave of Covid-19 in New Zealand.

“If everything locks down again its tough times,” he told 1 NEWS.

With an 11-week-old baby and wife on maternity leave, Mr Moore said he’s feeling the pressure.

“It all depends on the wage subsidy and if the Government can come to the table and help the businesses get through it,” he said.

With Auckland in a Alert Level 3 lockdown, the rest of the country in Level 2 and guidance from the Government to work at home if possible, some shops are seeing less customers.

“In the CBD, a lot of the businesses are still struggling because people are working from home and they don't have the influx of people,” he said.

Despite the challenges, Mr Moore remains hopeful for the pub’s survival.

Just down the road, Pegasus Books employee Mark Coghlan described the first lockdown as a "tough time" for the store.

“People come to this space for an experience,” he said.

During the first lockdown, the store’s door was covered, and Mr Coghlan slipped books out to the customers.

“It’s just more work and then you sell just one book and it’s hard to maintain rent, power and wages on sales that have gone from up here to really… really low,” he said

Despite the challenges, Mr Coghlan remains hopeful for the store’s survival.