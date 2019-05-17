Fines handed down over Fox Glacier helicopter crash that killed seven

Fines have been handed down in the Christchurch District Court over one of the country's worst helicopter crashes in recent times.

All seven of those on board the single-engine Squirrel helicopter died when it plunged into a deep crevasse on Fox Glacier in 2015.

They included 28-year-old pilot, Mitch Gameren and six tourists.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The then owner of Queenstown based Alpine Adventures, James Patrick Scott and the company in charge of ensuring training was up to scratch, Aviation Manual Development Limited, owned by Barry Waterland, had already pleaded guilty to breaches of the Health and Safety in Employment Act.

Today James Scott was fined $64,000 dollars.

Barry Waterland's company was found to have no assets and avoided a fine due to its inability to pay.

Seven people were killed when a helicopter crashed at Fox Glacier during a scenic flight on 21 November 2015.

Pilot Mitch Gameren, 28, from Queenstown died along with four British and two Australian tourists when the Alpine Adventures single engine Squirrel helicopter crashed on the glacier.

Tourists Andrew Virco, 50, and Katharine Walker, 51, from Cambridge, UK; Nigel Edwin Charlton, 66, and Cynthia Charlton, 70, of Hampshire, UK; Sovannmony Leang, 27, and Josephine Gibson, 29 of New South Wales, Australia, were killed.