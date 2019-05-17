TODAY |

Fines handed down over Fox Glacier helicopter crash that killed seven

rnz.co.nz
More From
New Zealand
Accidents
Crime and Justice

Fines have been handed down in the Christchurch District Court over one of the country's worst helicopter crashes in recent times.

All seven of those on board the single-engine Squirrel helicopter died when it plunged into a deep crevasse on Fox Glacier in 2015.

They included 28-year-old pilot, Mitch Gameren and six tourists.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    The accident happened on Fox Glacier in 2015. Source: 1 NEWS

    The then owner of Queenstown based Alpine Adventures, James Patrick Scott and the company in charge of ensuring training was up to scratch, Aviation Manual Development Limited, owned by Barry Waterland, had already pleaded guilty to breaches of the Health and Safety in Employment Act.

    Today James Scott was fined $64,000 dollars.

    Barry Waterland's company was found to have no assets and avoided a fine due to its inability to pay.

    Seven people were killed when a helicopter crashed at Fox Glacier during a scenic flight on 21 November 2015.

    Pilot Mitch Gameren, 28, from Queenstown died along with four British and two Australian tourists when the Alpine Adventures single engine Squirrel helicopter crashed on the glacier.

    Tourists Andrew Virco, 50, and Katharine Walker, 51, from Cambridge, UK; Nigel Edwin Charlton, 66, and Cynthia Charlton, 70, of Hampshire, UK; Sovannmony Leang, 27, and Josephine Gibson, 29 of New South Wales, Australia, were killed.

    Helicopter company owner James Scott and quality assurance manager Barry Waterland were charged under health and safety legislation.

    rnz.co.nz

    A recovery team on Fox Glacier in the days after the 21 November 2015 crash
    A recovery team on Fox Glacier in the days after the 21 November 2015 crash Source: rnz.co.nz
    More From
    New Zealand
    Accidents
    Crime and Justice
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    02:21
    Raelene Castle today confirmed that Rugby Australia had axed Folau following his controversial social media post last month.
    Rugby Australia terminate Wallabies star Israel Folau's contract
    2
    One person was injured in the incident which was reported just before 3pm.
    One person dead after shooting in South Auckland
    3
    Pua Magasiva
    Pua Magasiva farewelled at private funeral in Wellington
    4
    The video was posted online, with the child saying he was told “if you keep getting cheeky I’m going to send you to the pad”.
    Oranga Tamariki carer allegedly drops boy at 'gang pad' for being 'cheeky'
    5
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
    Paparazzi apologise to Prince Harry and Meghan for intrusive photos
    MORE FROM
    New Zealand
    MORE
    01:52
    The desecration of 40 graves of service men and women at Springston Cemetery has angered their families.

    Woman breaks down in tears as she pleads guilty to stealing plaques from Christchurch RSA cemetery

    One person missing, one injured in West Coast jet boat crash
    Nurse hospital generic

    Two patients die at Waitematā DHB mental health unit in a week

    NZ measles cases likely to stem from single initial patient - experts