From fine spells to severe rain - Weekend weather a mixed bag for New Zealand

New Zealand is facing a mixed bag of weather this weekend with soaring temperatures in some areas to heavy rain for others.
According to MetService, periods of heavy rain are to be expected in Nelson, with possible thunderstorms.
Fine spells is the forecast for Northland, Auckland, Waikato and the Coromandel Peninsula.
A severe weather warning has been issued for Nelson and central and southern parts of the North Island.
MetService said Canterbury, North Otago and Dunedin will all have cloudy skies, with "patchy drizzle" that should clear tomorrow morning.
Central Otago, Clutha and Fiordland will have clear skies, apart from some occasional showers in Fiordland.
MetService reported the Invercargill will hit 31 degrees Celsius tomorrow and Monday.
"Invercargill has only hit 30 degrees five times since 1993."
