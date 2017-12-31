Fine New Year's Eve weather in store for Auckland and Wellington, MetService forecasts

New Year’s Eve fireworks-watchers in Auckland and Wellington rejoice: MetService says a fine weather forecast and a lack of wind on the day should spell good news.

New Year's Eve fireworks in Auckland's Sky Tower. Source: 1 NEWS

But, the weather forecaster is predicting rain for the lower South Island and isolated showers along the West Coast.

MetService meteorologist Kyle Lee said the upper South Island, including Nelson and the coastal Canterbury region, should remain dry. But, there could be high cloud cover over Christchurch city on New Year’s Eve.

She said the North Island is forecast to have settled weather, with a few showers in the east.

Lee said temperatures, which have been below-average lately for this time of the year, are also set to warm up today and tomorrow as a front and associated low pressure moves onto the West Coast of the South Island.

Hot spots today include Alexandra at 28C and Wanaka at 26C.

But, Lee said the incoming front and low pressure will create showers over the South Island on Wednesday and Thursday.

“Increased moisture at the surface and daytime heating will mean convective showers are expected over inland South Island during Thursday,” she said.