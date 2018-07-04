 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Fine day in the North Island, some rain in parts of the south

share

Source:

1 NEWS

1 NEWS weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Weather News

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
A road closure sign in front of a Police vehicle

Serious three-vehicle crash north of Wellington forces closure of State Highway One

00:28
2
Matthew Ramsey has lost his job and health professionals can't agree on a diagnosis.

Watch: Taranaki man talks about mystery illness that is eating away at his body

01:09
3
The pair’s chat about economic policy descended into the realms of pop-culture in the House today.

Watch: Winston Peters’ Ricky Martin reference lightens mood in Parliament during exchange with Simon Bridges


4
Chris Bush was shot dead at the Red Fox tavern just before midnight on the October 24 in 1987.

Identity of man accused of murdering publican at Waikato's Red Fox Tavern revealed


5
William Martin Wakefield

Name suppression lifts for man accused of murdering baby in Upper Hutt

01:02
Simon Bridges asked about one of the answers the then Deputy PM gave during the show.

Watch: Simon Bridges quizzes Winston Peters over answer he gave to Kiwi singer in web series Anika Moa Unleashed

The question was asked in the House but pertained by Moa's lighthearted online show.

01:09
The pair’s chat about economic policy descended into the realms of pop-culture in the House today.

Watch: Winston Peters’ Ricky Martin reference lightens mood in Parliament during exchange with Simon Bridges

The pair's chat about economic policy descended into the realms of pop-culture in the House today.

New Zealand's weather from January to June the story of 'two halves' - the warm and the wet

The latest number crunching from NIWA reveals some interesting statistics for the first half of the year.

04:17
Chris Chang leads TVNZ’s football experts to talk about England's thrilling victory over Colombia.

World Cup Chat: ‘The rules are being re-written’ England defies history, logic to reach quarter-finals

Chris Chang leads TVNZ’s football experts to talk about England's thrilling victory over Colombia.

William Martin Wakefield

Name suppression lifts for man accused of murdering baby in Upper Hutt

William Martin Wakefield is related to the five-month-old, but it is not his biological child.