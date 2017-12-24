 

A fine day forecast to end 2017, but expect rain in some places New Year's Eve

The upper North Island is likely to have the best weather tomorrow - New Year's Eve - as Kiwi begin to see in 2018.

Beach in Auckland (file picture).

Source: istock.com

Auckland, Coromandel, Bay of Plenty and the central North Island will be predominantly fine tomorrow, according to MetService, with a few showers forecast of the eastern ranges of Bay of Plenty and afternoon showers forecast for Coromandel.

Hawke's Bay and Wellington will be predominantly fine on New Year's Eve.

In the South Island, Christchurch will be predominantly fine with the possibility of an evening shower.

MetService forecasts occasional rain for Otago with rain forecast for the West Coast.

