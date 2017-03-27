 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Findings of investigation into SAS Afghanistan raids to be released soon

share

Source:

AAP

As the Australian Defence Force looks into allegations of war crimes in Afghanistan, its New Zealand counterpart is carrying out its own probe into serious accusations against troops.

Lt Gen Tim Keating has spoken today about a raid in Afghanistan in 2010 involving NZ SAS that saw civilians killed.

Lt Gen Tim Keating.

Source: 1 NEWS

Outgoing New Zealand Defence Force chief Tim Keating today confirmed that allegations New Zealand soldiers had provoked a deadly firefight, mistreated corpses and tied up Afghan civilians in 2004 were being investigated.

"I'm looking at all those allegations. I'm compiling the information that was provided and the accusations that were made," Mr Keating told reporters in Wellington today.

The investigation was in its final stages and the findings would be released shortly, he said.

Mr Keating defended the time taken, saying there was a legal process to go through.

The claims were made in a documentary series by news website Stuff last year, citing local villagers and military sources.

The NZDF at the time released a 34-page reply, standing by its original inquiries into the 2004 skirmish in which two New Zealand soldiers and four Afghan troops were killed.

It is the second probe into Kiwi troops in Afghanistan.

The government in April launched an inquiry into allegations six civilians were killed and 15 injured during a "revenge attack" on two Afghan villages led by New Zealand SAS troops in 2010.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:25
1
The All Blacks coach was well and truly over talking about the hit that left a Frenchman with a facial fracture.

Watch: Fed-up Steve Hansen shuts down 1 NEWS' Andrew Saville’s questions about controversial tackle that left French rival with facial fracture


2

Commercial helicopter doing survey crashes in central North Island injuring all five on board, two critically, one seriously

01:35
3

Watch: 'There are no excuses' – Judith Collins and Housing Minister Phil Twyford fire up over state housing waiting list

01:08
4
The Irish great joked his wife thought his selfish commitments to rugby would end when he finished playing.

Watch: Ronan O'Gara credits loyal wife for letting him stay at Crusaders for 2019 season - 'I remain selfish!'

5
Sarah Huckabee-Sanders.

Whitehouse spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee-Sanders rumoured to be stepping down

Live Stream Question Time: Will Shane Jones stand by his comments critical of Fonterra in Parliament?

Watch live as the National Party look to put the heat on the NZ First MP and Minister in the House.

Commercial helicopter doing survey crashes in central North Island injuring all five on board, two critically, one seriously

The helicopter crashed northeast of Waiouru just before 9am.

Driving (file picture).

Drugged driving fatalities now outnumber drink driving deaths in New Zealand

More fatal road crashes last year involved drugged drivers than drunk drivers, figures obtained by the Automobile Association (AA) reveal.

04:00
Narrelle Newdick was left in disbelief after finding a racist fuelled voice message from a car dealership on her phone.

Most read: Rotorua car salesmen stood down over racist 'clever Māori' remarks; auto dealer says team 'devastated'

Rotorua nurse Narrelle Newdick was left shaking and in tears after a car dealer left a racist voice message on her phone calling her a "f***** clever Māori".

01:42
Police are now looking for the people involved, who set upon two people on May 6 outside the Mecca Maxima store.

Three teens charged over vicious central Auckland assault in May

CCTV footage was earlier released of the attack, where the two men were left unconscious on the ground.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 