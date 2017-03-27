Findings of investigation into SAS Afghanistan raids to be released soon

As the Australian Defence Force looks into allegations of war crimes in Afghanistan, its New Zealand counterpart is carrying out its own probe into serious accusations against troops.

Lt Gen Tim Keating. Source: 1 NEWS

Outgoing New Zealand Defence Force chief Tim Keating today confirmed that allegations New Zealand soldiers had provoked a deadly firefight, mistreated corpses and tied up Afghan civilians in 2004 were being investigated.

"I'm looking at all those allegations. I'm compiling the information that was provided and the accusations that were made," Mr Keating told reporters in Wellington today.

The investigation was in its final stages and the findings would be released shortly, he said.

Mr Keating defended the time taken, saying there was a legal process to go through.

The claims were made in a documentary series by news website Stuff last year, citing local villagers and military sources.

The NZDF at the time released a 34-page reply, standing by its original inquiries into the 2004 skirmish in which two New Zealand soldiers and four Afghan troops were killed.

It is the second probe into Kiwi troops in Afghanistan.