Findings of investigation into deadly sinking of charter fishing boat in Kaipara Harbour revealed

Eight men died in when the boat Francie sank in 2016.
The tax will go up by just over four cents per litre including GST on October 1.

Petrol tax to rise by 3.5 cents a litre in October and again in the next two years

Three people were sent to hospital as a precaution.

Watch: Aftermath of school bus crash on Auckland's North Shore


Dame Jenny Shipley.

Former PM Jenny Shipley hospitalised in Australia with shattered arm following fall

The list of popular baby names is out.

Paid parental leave jumps to 22 weeks this Sunday, payments increase by just over $25 a week

Trevor Mallard called it an "abuse of the written question process".

Watch: Housing Minister scolded by Speaker for 'completely unacceptable' answers to Judith Collins' questions

Police car generic.

Homicide investigation underway after body found at rural Christchurch property

The body was found in Woodend.

Auckland Transport says the crash is blocking lanes on the Dairy Flat Highway.

Multi-vehicle crash blocks lanes on Auckland's South Western motorway causing traffic chaos

The crash came as rush hour approaches.

Katie Boom has raised thousands of dollars and helped thousands of children by going barefoot for five years.

1 NEWS Community: Kiwi woman goes five years without wearing shoes to raise money to help Cambodian children get an education

Katie Boom has raised thousands of dollars and helped thousands of children by going barefoot for five years.

The billion-dollar plan will look to make life easier for commuters and businesses around the country.

Government announces new $14 billion transport plan to free up Kiwis from gridlock traffic

It comes as the Government announced it will increase petrol tax by 3.5c a litre.


 
