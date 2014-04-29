Find out when you might be able to get the Covid-19 vaccine

A new online questionnaire has been released on the Unite Against Covid-19 website to help people get an idea of when they will receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

Injection - file image.

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said the tool provided "more information about who is in each group, so if you’re a healthcare worker or work in a long-term residential environment, for example, it will provide an indication when you can expect to get vaccinated".

It will be updated "as the vaccine roll out plan scales up".

"As we move through the roll out of the vaccination programme, we want people to be as informed as soon as possible about when they can expect to be vaccinated."