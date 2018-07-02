 

'Find out before you get into trouble' - warning from expert after controversial case of Dunedin council ordering removal of treehouse built by man for his grandsons

A building expert says people need to do their research before putting up any kind of structure on their property - including treehouses.

The comments come after a family complained that they were ordered to remove their treehouse by the council in Dunedin.
The warning comes after a family in Dunedin were left shocked after being told by the council that their kids' treehouse in their backyard needed building consent.

The tree hut was built by grand dad Trevor Norman for his grandsons Logan, Devon and Ethan, but a visit from the Dunedin City Council – prompted by a privacy complaint from the neighbours – ended in the removal order.

Read more: Council tells family to remove backyard tree house it says breaches Building Code

The structure isn’t exempt under provisions for private playground equipment, because the safety railing takes the overall height to more than three metres – which means, it needs a building consent.

And the Council – which refused to be interviewed by Fair Go – said in a statement that even if the tree house was within the height limit, the structure "doesn’t meet building code requirements around structural integrity and safety from falls".

The treehouse’s owner was notified by the city council that a complaint had been received about it.
"What's wrong with kids playing in their own backyard anymore, are we not allowed that?" Mr Norman said.

"I don't see why the Council would waste their time on it."

Building Networks Director Rosie Killip, speaking this morning to TVNZ 1's Breakfast programme, said "some of these rules may be silly - but if we have a great storm and that treehouse blows over across the neighbourhood I don't think people would like it.

"Platforms up at that level, if it was on the ground as a little playhouse no one would mind so much.

"Something that's nailed in, screwed down, that's more permanent falls ... in the Building Act."

Ms Killip said it is wise for people to research the rules before they pick up tools.

"Before you pick up a hammer or a drill set ... contact the council find out whether the thing you want to do does need permission or not," she said.

"Find out first before you get into trouble."

