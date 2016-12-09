Financial package for quake-affected Kaikoura businesses extended

There's more relief for Kaikoura businesses ahead of Christmas with the Government announcing that they will extend the employee support subsidy for quake-affected businesses in Wellington and Hurunui districts for the second time.

"While Wellington is mostly open for business, a small number of employers are still unable to open their doors and we're still seeing new applications come in," Economic Development Minister Simon Bridges said.

Social Development Minister Anne Tolley said the package caters to businesses that can't operate from another location.

"Some businesses are able to operate from vacant premises nearby or operate from other branches in the same chain. This package is specifically for businesses who physically cannot move their fittings and can't operate," she said.

The subsidy will remain at the same rate of $500 per week for a full time employee and $300 per week for a part time employee.

"Joint Ministers will review the scheme as the end date nears and further funds may be made available if required," Mr Bridges said.