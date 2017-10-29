Finance Minister urges colleagues to re-prioritise budgets as scrapping Nat's tax cuts is not enough

Ministers have been told to review government programmes as Finance Minister Grant Robertson works through his budget priorities.

He says that under the new government the economy will grow as productivity increases and he'll have more revenue by scrapping National's tax cuts, but that won't be enough.

Grant Robertson. Source: 1 NEWS

"We also need to reprioritise and seek out programmes that are good value for money," he said in his first major speech today.

"I have directed all ministers to assess their budgets against the new government's priorities - if programmes are found that do not match those priorities then ministers should consider whether this funding can be re-invested in new, higher priority areas which match our strategy."

In his speech to a business audience in Auckland, Mr Robertson set out the priorities as closing the inequality gap by delivering shared prosperity.

"To do better, we have to do things differently," he said.

"This means moving beyond narrow economic indicators and measures of success, and instead puts the well-being of our people and the environment at the centre."

Business confidence has fallen since the election, and Mr Robertson said some uncertainty was inevitable when there was a change of government.

He said there was a consensus among economists that over the next year growth would soften and then strengthen through 2019 and 2020.

""We'll be swapping out population growth and buying and selling houses to each other as our two main growth drivers for much more sustainable ones," he said.