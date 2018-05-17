Finance Minister reveals where extra $24b needed for Budget 2018 comes from

Source:
Grant Robertson outlined where the funding for the extra $24 billion needed would come from for Budget 2018.
"The government's Budget allowances over the next four years and 100-Day Plan spending is about $24 billion higher than planned by the previous government for the years 2018/19 to 2021/22," the Finance Ministry said in statement.
Of the $24b, $7.9b comes from the reversal of National's taxcuts.
"This will fund the Families Package and other 100-Day-Plan commitments."
Nine billion dollars would be pulled from "adopting a responsible debt reduction track", $5.3b would come from "higher tax revenue driven by higher-than-expected economic growth". and $1.5b would come from change to New Zealand's tax system and reprioritisation of funding.
Reprioritisation is pulling money from other sectors.
As part of the reprioritisation, the Provincial Growth Fund, costing $1 billion per year, will pull $148m of existing funding as part of its operating costs, including $75m from the Tourism Infrastructure Fund and $13m from the Budget 2017 Between-Budget contingency.
The Growth fund took $80m of existing funding to go towards capital, which could take a portion "of KiwiRail's capital injection for the 2018/19 financial year."
