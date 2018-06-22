 

Finance Minister predicts a 'traditional' name for NZ's First Baby, which 'resonates' with Jacinda and Clarke's families

Now that Kiwis are done speculating on the sex of Jacinda Ardern's first child, wild guesses on the First Baby's name are in full swing, and Finance Minister Grant Robertson has been pressed for his two cents.

Grant Robertson gave a short interview with 1 NEWS' Jessica Mutch the morning after the PM gave birth.
Source: 1 NEWS

Speaking this morning to 1 NEWS political editor Jessica Mutch, Mr Robertson was "a bit reluctant" to actually pick a name, but he did have this to say:

"I think it'll be a name that will resonate with her and Clarke's families. I think that's probably the focus, they're both very close with their families," he said.

"They both understand a lot about their backgrounds, their grandparents and so on. So I predict something fairly traditional.

"I think it will be a name that is from their families, and from their past, and probably a traditional one."

The Finance Minister also relayed that he had been in contact via text message with the Prime Minister since she gave birth at 4.45pm yesterday.

"I've messaged her and I've had some responses, and really my message to her was to say how proud we are of her, what an amazing thing she's done being our leader, and now she's got this incredible opportunity as a parent," Mr Robertson said.

"She's responded to say she's so grateful for all of the love New Zealanders are showing." 

The friend and longtime colleague also had little doubt Ms Ardern would tackle parenthood with aplomb.

"Jacinda's one of the most grounded people I know, she's got an extraordinary ability to deal with whatever situation she's in," Mr Robertson said.

"I'm sure she's going to be enjoying the moment. Like all new parents I'm sure her and Clarke will be a bit short on sleep in the next little while but I have great faith that she's going to be one of the best mothers you can imagine."

The former PM spoke on TVNZ1’s Breakfast about the birth of Jacinda Ardern’s baby girl.
Source: Breakfast

