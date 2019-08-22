Final prisoner who escaped police custody in Levin recaptured

The final prisoner who escaped police custody in Levin late last month has been recaptured this afternoon.

Police say Te Wera Hemara, 27, was arrested in Shannon at around 2.30pm.

Last week, police arrested Wiremu Eparaima, 30, and Emmanuel Witana, 23, who escaped together with the man.

The men, who were in custody facing violence and driving-related charges, were inside Levin District Court and being moved to where a transport vehicle was located at around 5.40pm on August 21.

They escaped after a fourth man restrained an officer, Manawatu Area Commander Inspector Sarah Stewart told media at the time.

One of the men then pressed an emergency lever, opening the roller door of the internal garaging of the court and allowing the men to escape, police said.

The men are then alleged to have ran to a nearby supermarket and hijacked a vehicle, ordering the driver to flee with them inside.

The man was forced to drop them off in northwest Levin, where they got out and ran off on foot, police said.