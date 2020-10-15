TODAY |

Final poll on eve of election day again suggests Labour, Greens have numbers to govern

Source: 

The last political poll before tomorrow's election puts Labour on 45.8 per cent and National on 31.1 per cent.

James Shaw and Jacinda Ardern. Source: Getty

The Newshub Reid Research has the Greens on 6.3 per cent, ACT at 7.4 per cent and NZ First at 3.5 per cent.

These numbers would allow Labour and the Greens to form a government.

Electoral Commission figures show that more than 1.7 million people have already cast their vote for tomorrow's election.

Auckland was popular with political party leaders on the last day of the campaign with Labour's Jacinda Ardern, National's Judith Collins, ACT's David Seymour and Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson all campaigning there. New Zealand First leader Winston Peters opted for Northland, while Green Party co-leader James Shaw was in Wellington.

Last night's 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll had support for Labour at 46 per cent, National on 31 per cent with the Greens and ACT both on 8 per cent and New Zealand First coming in at 3 per cent.

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Politics
Your Vote 2020
