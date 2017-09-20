 

Final leaders' debate between English and Ardern pulls in over one million viewers

More than a million viewers followed TVNZ's final leaders' debate last night on TV and online.

The debate between Labour leader Jacinda Ardern and National leader Bill English reached 1,046,000 TV viewers, with 127,000 streaming it online.

John Gillespie, TVNZ's Head of News and Current Affairs, said "the Election appears to be on a bit of a knife-edge and it showed in last night's intense debate".

"We've seen a huge response as so many viewers turn to 1 NEWS on all platforms," he said.

"The interest isn't abating and it feels like the Election could be anyone's. Saturday's going to be a massive news day – and we're looking forward bringing New Zealanders comprehensive coverage as the results come in."

As well as the debates, 1 NEWS' interactive online Vote Compass tool is also proving to be a big hit, with 430,000 participants taking part so far, exceeding 2014 numbers by 100,000.

Join the 1 NEWS team at 7pm, Saturday, on TV and online for the most comprehensive election coverage.

