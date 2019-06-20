TODAY |

Film tracks Christchurch woman’s emotional trek after losing husband and son days apart

Seven Sharp
More From
New Zealand
Movies

The Camino De Santiago has been walked for centuries - an 800-kilometre pilgrimage through Spain.

The historic trek is the subject of a soon to be released film - Camino Skies - which follows the emotional journey of three Kiwis and two Aussies.

Among them is Christchurch woman Julie Zarifeh, who lost her husband Paul to cancer and son Sam in a rafting accident in the space of 16 days.

Paul founded Seventhwave Wetsuits, and after his death in 2017 more than 200 people paddled through the Sumner waves to pay their respects.

"That was a Saturday, December 2, and Sam passed away a week later on Saturday the ninth of December."

Four months later, she was walking the Camino. 

"I was probably in shock," she told TVNZ1's Seven Sharp. "If anything, the Camino distracted me from the acuteness of that grief."

The film opens in Christchurch on July 5. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

Among those featured in the film is Christchurch woman Julie Zarifeh. Source: Seven Sharp
More From
New Zealand
Movies
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:15
Harry Tam has been helping gangs resolve their differences by peaceful means.
Mongrel Mob member's role in state abuse commission 'untenable' for survivors - campaigner
2
Kristian Woolf said that his Jack has a Tongan flag "up in his window at home."
'He's got a Tongan flag up on his window at home' - Aussie Mate Ma'a Tonga coach says son convinced he's Tongan
3
Jason Robert Trembath has pleaded not guilty to all 11 charges in court today.
Napier judge orders serial groper to serve over five years in prison after attacks on 11 joggers
4
A file image of a New Zealand Police vehicle.
Driver found dead after vehicle plummets down bank in West Auckland
5
Vatuvei gave the Mate Ma'a Tonga star grief during a media session in Auckland.
'Who gave you that fade?' Manu Vatuvei gives reporting a go, mocks Sio Siua Taukeiaho's hairstyle
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:30
The polls are not looking good for the alternative flag and votes need to be in the post tomorrow.

Sir John Key says if he could redo anything from his time as PM he would change the flag without consultation
01:24
Police are at the scene in Māngere.

Man charged with attempted murder after one woman stabbed, another fatally hit with car in South Auckland
A file image of a New Zealand Police vehicle.

Driver found dead after vehicle plummets down bank in West Auckland
But all three of National's leadership contenders oppose change.

New Zealanders strongly support legal abortion, new study finds