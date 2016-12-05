 

Fijian navy picks up four Kiwi yachties shipwrecked on an atoll

A Fijian navy patrol boat has picked up four New Zealand yachties shipwrecked on a Pacific atoll.

Fiji flag

Fiji flag (file picture).

A Royal New Zealand Air Force Orion found their beached yacht, SV Jungle, on Friday grounded on the reef at Tuvana-I-Ra atoll about 425km southeast of Fiji.

On board were four well-known Wellingtonians, Geoff Marsland who co-founded Midnight Espresso, Havana Coffee Works and Deluxe Cafe, Roger Young, who co-owns Fidel's Cafe, the yacht's owner Peter McLean and his son.

This afternoon the Rescue Coordination Centre New Zealand tweeted the men were now on a Fiji Navy patrol boat bound for Suva.

"Thank you Fiji for your help," the tweet said.

The crew had abandoned the yacht and were safe and well on the atoll, the New Zealand Defence Force said on Friday.

They had sent text messages to their relatives on Thursday night to inform them that their vessel's backstay was broken, affecting their ability to sail.

