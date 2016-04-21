Fijian national jailed after using fake passport to enter NZ

A Fijian national has been sentenced to 19 months' imprisonment after she entered New Zealand using a fake passport.

Kamla Wati, 59, was sentenced in the Hamilton District Court after pleading guilty to three charges of providing false or misleading information to an immigration officer over visa applications, and one charge of producing a fraudulently obtained passport.

Court. (file photo) Source: istock.com

She visited New Zealand three times between September 2009 and March 2012 and unsuccessfully applied for residency. Numerous visitor visa applications were declined.

Wati returned in 2015, but was undetected by Immigration NZ as she used a fraudulent passport under the name "Rukhmanny".

She was caught out when asked to provide her original passport when verifying a partnership-based visa application.

"A facial comparison between photographs of Wati and Rukhmanny indicated they were the one and same person," Immigration New Zealand assistant general manager Peter Devoy said.