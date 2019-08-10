Fiji Prime Minister investigated by police over alleged assault against an MP

Police in Fiji are investigating claims the Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama, assaulted an MP yesterday in front of witnesses.

President of the National Federation Party Pio Tikoduadua alleges the Prime Minister swore and assaulted him - breaking his glasses in the process.

He says the alleged incident happened outside parliament in front of witnesses after he had called for a Special Parliamentary Committee be set up to look at the national problem of drugs in Fiji.

In a statement, Mr Tikoduadua says after the alleged assault "he then again warned me in I-taukei language 'Qarauna tiko' or watch out."

In a media conference, Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said the Prime Minister had visited the Speaker in regards to the matter. He said since the matter has been reported to the police, and the Speaker "will deal with this matter through their own mechanisms".