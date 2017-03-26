 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Fiji keen for more seasonal work opportunities in NZ

share

Source:

RNZ rnz.co.nz

Fiji's government is considering a survey to gauge how its people benefit from seasonal work opportunities in New Zealand.

Source: Wikimedia Commons / Apple and Pears Australia Ltd

More than 200 Fijians have been working in New Zealand's horticulture and viticulture sectors as part of the Recognised Seasonal Employer (RSE) scheme.

The Minister of Employment Opportunities, Jone Usamate, had discussions about the scheme during a visit to New Zealand in February.

He said most of Fiji's participants were from rural areas and they appeared to be capitalising on the opportunity.

"We have some anecdotal examples of people really using the money well. Some have built homes, some have bought machinery, some have started farms, small businesses.

"So we have anecdotal examples of people really doing well with the money. But I think we will be looking at a full survey so we can gauge the benefits from participation in the RSE programme."

Asked whether his government was concerned about the level of pay deductions some Pacific seasonal workers in New Zealand were facing, Mr Usamate said the government's objective was always to ensure workers saved as much as possible.

"Which means that we'd like to see how well they can reduce the deduction which includes the cost of transportation, the cost of accommodation - I think those are the major ones - and also the cost of remittance. So those are three issues that we've been discussing with the New Zealand government," he said.

Mr Usamate said Fiji was keen to have more Fijians working in the RSE scheme, but that depended on whether New Zealand would raise the cap on overall RSE worker numbers.

Related

Pacific Islands

Employment

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:36
1
When asked why he put his own life in danger, Mamoudou Gassama simply replied “because it’s a child”.

Raw video: Young 'Spiderman' hailed a hero after climbing four storeys to save toddler dangling from Paris balcony

00:32
2
A 16-year-old student at James Cook High School in Manurewa was critically hurt in an alleged assault.

Auckland student, 16, rushed to hospital in critical condition after assault during morning interval


00:15
3
After every try scored by the Barbarians Loni Uhila led the team of international superstars with unique dance celebrations.

Watch: Tongan Bear leads Babas celebration with Polynesian dance moves, moments after they put 60 on woeful full-strength England

4
A photo provided by Yvonne Mason of the letter she received from the White House, and then sent back to them after marking it up to point out the numerous grammar and clarity problems. The recently retired English teacher received the letter in response to one she sent to the White House on the subject of the school shooting in Parkland, Fla. “Poor writing is not something I abide, said Mason. "If someone is capable of doing better, then they should do better.” -- NO SALES; FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY WITH NYT STORY SLUGGED WHITE HOUSE LETTER GRAMMAR BY CARON FOR MAY 27, 2018. ALL OTHER USE PROHIBITED.

'OMG This Is WRONG!' - retired English teacher harshly corrects a White House letter and sends it back

00:33
5
An allegedly leaked 2009 Pentagon report has revealed first-hand accounts of the bizarre “Tic Tac” object seen off the Mexican coast.

Was this aliens paying us a visit? Pentagon papers reveal new details of US Navy’s 2004 strange encounter with UFO

02:05
Recent tests found the city's wells weren't safe from contamination, despite having the reputation for some of the best drinking water in the world.

Christchurch to have chlorine levels reduced to address 'taste and smell' of city's water

The council says the potential benefits outweigh the risk.

00:32
A 16-year-old student at James Cook High School in Manurewa was critically hurt in an alleged assault.

Auckland student, 16, rushed to hospital in critical condition after assault during morning interval

The male student at James Cook High School has been transported to Middlemore Hospital and is awaiting further treatment.

The Hurricanes and Crusaders meet this Friday, but there's no tension amongst the All Blacks.

Super Rugby Power Rankings: Crusaders cement their spot at the top, Aussie conference just got tighter

Campbell Burnes breaks down who's rising and falling in Super Rugby.

Obituary: Dick Quax, Olympic medallist and Auckland politician, dies aged 70

The champion middle-distance runner succumbed to his cancer battle today.


03:52
HEIHEI launched over the weekend, the chairman of children’s screen trust Janette Howe explains the content

Worried about what your children are watching online? HEIHEI is a new streaming service that is safe for kids

HEIHEI launched over the weekend, the chairman of children’s screen trust Janette Howe explains the content


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 