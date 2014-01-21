Fiji confirms first coronavirus case - a flight attendant who briefly passed through Auckland

Fiji has confirmed its first case of coronavirus this afternoon - a flight attendant.

Fijian Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama. Source: 1 NEWS

Fijian Minister of Health Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete said there is a single confirmed case in Lautoka - the man had recently returned to Fiji from overseas.

1 NEWS understand the man is a Fijian Airlines flight attendant, who briefly travelled through Auckland and had spent time in San Francisco, where its believed he contracted the virus.

"He was immediately isolated, where he remains under careful medical supervision," Mr Waqainabete said on Twitter.

"Our team is identifying all those who he was in contact with.

"There are no locally transmitted cases in Fiji, but we are vastly expanding containment measures.

"Details are being finalised now."

Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama retweeted his minister's statement, but has not yet spoken publicly.

