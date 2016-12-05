Fiji army investigating 'sex for rank' claims

Fiji's military has launched an investigation into claims of sexual harassment and 'sex for promotions' within its ranks.

Fiji flag (file picture). Source: istock.com

The move comes amid allegations on social media by former army personnel.

Military Commander Rear Admiral Viliame Naupoto said he was alerted to the allegations from former army personnel who claimed some female officers had performed sexual favours to their male counterparts in return for promotions.

A social media post had claimed a former army personnel deployed in the British Army had spoken about inappropriate fraternisation in the Fiji military as far back as 2018.

The post went on to claim the behaviour was rife in the military with some senior male officers involved in affairs with their female subordinates.

According to the claims, some female officers were recruits still in training while others had been given special preferences and promoted allegedly due to their illicit affairs with senior officers.

It was also alleged these affairs were widely known in the military as senior officers and their subordinates would have heated arguments during social outings.

The post claimed those in the higher echelons of the military were aware of the illicit affairs but swept them under the carpet.

Former Fiji military personnel now residing overseas had questioned the morality of the army.

They had called for the reports to be investigated and that senior officers implicated should be removed from the service.