Fiji announce two cases of Covid-19 at border from Auckland flight

Two people who flew from New Zealand to Fiji have tested positive for Covid-19, Fiji’s Ministry of Health and Medical Services has confirmed.

Fijian authorities announced the two cases in a statement today, saying the pair are a 49-year-old woman and 58-year-old woman who arrived on flight NZ952 from Auckland on December 24.

Both tested positive during routine exit testing at a managed isolation facility in Nadi.

“The individuals were safely and hygienically transferred to the isolation ward at the Lautoka hospital in accordance with the standard protocol for confirmed cases,” a spokesperson said.

“They were asymptomatic and well since arrival in Fiji. The frontline border and quarantine staff who were directly involved with the cases have followed our standard infection prevention and control protocols, and will be monitored and tested as necessary.”

It is not yet known if the two cases were in-transit or from Auckland.