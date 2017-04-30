Fight brewing in Westport over plans to mine mountain top

Mine it or leave it in the ground? The battle lines over a new coal mine in Westport have been drawn.

In a region reliant on mining most locals support the plans take the top off Te Kuha, a mountain overlooking town.

"If they do it right I can't see a problem with it," says veteran miner Bruce Mumm.

Mumm has seen 1,500 of his colleagues laid off over the past four-years with Solid Energy going broke and the Escarpment mine mothballed.

"We're really struggling down here," he said. "We've got entire families that have just literally had to go away and find another job somewhere else."

But outside Westport the war on coal continues. Cindy Baxter from Coal Action Network says New Zealand should be moving out of coal and not starting new mines.