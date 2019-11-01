Fifty years of network news in NZ - the noughties had plenty of drama

1 NEWS is looking back at 50 years of TV network news this week, and the 2000s - better known as the noughties - had plenty of it.

The decade started in a state of high alarm, with concern over what would happen when the year 2000 ticked over, and whether our computer systems would cope with the date change. The predicted problems came to nothing.

From what we thought we knew was coming, to what we could never have imagined, the September 11, 2001 attacks in the US claimed 3000 lives.

It sparked a decade marred by terrorist attacks, designed to make us fearful about going about our daily lives.

One of the deadliest natural disasters ever struck in 2004 when 230,000 people died in the Boxing Day tsunami.

In the 2000s we saluted the departure of some of our greats, including the Māori Queen and Sir Edmund Hillary, who died in 2008.

That same year American politics featured a new and historic face, Barack Obama.

The biggest anti-terror operation of its kind in New Zealand played out in the Ureweras.

We made our mark on Hollywood with The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King sweeping the Academy Awards, winning 11 Oscars in 2004.

Meanwhile on the television, Simon Dallow and Wendy Petrie took over from Judy Bailey in 2006.

