Fifty years of network news in NZ: 1990s see new technology and big events

The first nationwide TV Network News bulletin was on 3 November 1969 - 50 years ago this week. 

And 1 NEWS has hit the 1990s in our ongoing series looking back at 50 years of TV network news. 

In the newsroom, technology moved to live trucks, enabling reports from all over the country. 

In 1990, presenters reported live from a hill above Aramoana. Below them, David Gray had killed 13 people and was still on the run.

Later there was intense media attention on a story that would span more than a decade. 

From the first NZ-wide TV news broadcast on November 3 1969, to 9/11, the Christchurch earthquakes and all the major events at home and overseas, 1 NEWS Now begins an in-depth look at how the coverage of news has changed in the past 50 years. Source: 1 NEWS

It started in 1994 when Dunedin student David Bain returned home from his paper round to find his three siblings and parents dead.

The death of Princess Diana in 1997 remains one of the "Where were you when you heard?" moments of our lifetime. 

In 1998 the country was gripped by the disappearance of Ben Smart and Olivia Hope, last seen boarding a stranger's boat in the Marlborough Sounds on New Year's Eve. 

For more watch the video above and head to to our special feature


