Fifty-three new Covid-19 cases in the community today

There are 53 new Covid-19 cases in the community on Monday, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

Source: 1 NEWS

All of today's new cases are in Auckland.

The total number of cases in this outbreak is now 562, made up of 547 in Auckland and 15 in Wellington.

There are now 37 Covid-19 cases in hospital – 32 are in a stable condition on a ward and five are in a stable condition in intensive care.

Two cases are in North Shore Hospital, 20 are in Middlemore Hospital, 14 are in Auckland City Hospital, and one is in Wellington Regional Hospital.

"There are appropriate isolation and infection prevention and control plans in place at all hospitals where these patients are being managed," the Ministry of Health said in a statement Monday.

There are currently seven epidemiologically-linked subclusters identified within this Delta outbreak.

The two largest clusters are the Māngere church cluster, with 280 confirmed cases, and the Birkdale Social Network cluster, with 79 confirmed cases.

There are now 448 locations of interest on the Ministry of Health website.

"As of 9am today, 34,120 individual contacts have been identified and around 87 per cent have had a test," the ministry said.



"The percentage of people who’ve had a test will continue to fluctuate as the total number of contacts continues to change."

As well Monday, there was one new case found at the border. They arrived in Auckland from Qatar on August 25 and tested positive on day three.

There was also one new historical case found at the border Monday. They tested positive on arrival in Auckland on August 25.

In addition to two recovered community cases in Auckland, one other case in a MIQ facility has now also recovered. The changes bring the number of active Covid-19 cases being managed in New Zealand to 603.

The total number of cases in New Zealand since the pandemic began is 3163.

On Sunday, 16,370 tests for Covid-19 were processed across New Zealand, with around 15,000 swabs taken in Auckland.

The total number of Covid-19 tests processed by laboratories since the pandemic began is 2.96 million.

On wastewater testing, Covid-19 has been detected in a sample from Fort Takapuna, on Auckland’s North Shore which was sampled on August 23.

On Sunday, 47,897 vaccines were administered throughout the country. The jabs were made up of 36,476 first doses and 11,421 second doses - a record for a Sunday.

As of midnight, more than 3.33 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered to date.

The ministry earlier on Monday reported the death of a woman who had a rare side effect to the Pfizer vaccine. It's the first death of its kind in New Zealand.

Cabinet is today considering Auckland and Northland's Covid-19 alert levels, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield to make an announcement at 4pm.