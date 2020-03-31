Fifty new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand as global total surpasses 1.4 million

There are now 50 cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand with 1210 new cases announced today.

The new cases are made up of 26 confirmed cases and 24 probable cases.

Dr Ashley Bloomfield, Director-General of Health made the announcement today, joined by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Two hundred and eighty two have recovered from the virus, with 12 people in hospital. Four of those people are in intensive care with two of those people in a critical condition.

There have been no additional deaths following that of West Coast woman Anne Guenole on 29 March.

Yesterday's number of cases both confirmed and probable went up by 54, 13 less than Monday's announcement of 67 and 32 less than Sunday's 86 cases.