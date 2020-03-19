TODAY |

Fifty-eight new coronavirus cases in New Zealand

Breaking Source: 

There are 58 new coronavirus cases in New Zealand, bringing the national total to 647.

A file image of a woman wearing a face mask. Source: Pexels

The new cases are made up of 48 confirmed cases and 10 probable cases. A probable case is when their tests have come back negative but they are being treated as confirmed as they fit the criteria of Covid-19

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield and Director of Civil Defence Emergency Management Sarah Stuart-Black gave an update on the numbers and Government's response to Covid-19 today.

Dr Bloomfield said there are 14 people being treated for the virus in hospitals throughout the country, with two in intensive care and both are in a stable conditions.

New Zealand's Covid-19 death toll remains at one.

So far, 74 people have recovered from Covid-19 in New Zealand.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:55
New Zealand could see 8000-14,000 coronavirus deaths if lockdown strategy fails, expert warns
2
Police Commissioner urges all Kiwis to follow coronavirus lockdown rules 'to really make a difference'
3
Coronavirus testing tent stolen in Auckland
4
Coronavirus update: New Zealand cases region-by-region for March 29
5
Customers angry after My Food Bag fails to deliver amid coronavirus lockdown
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
05:13

Truckies rethink their day as toilet, food stops shut down amid coronavirus lockdown

Country's largest insurer relaxing payment requirements for businesses impacted by coronavirus
00:31

Wellington students stuck in isolation lift spirits with window dance to YMCA song

Customers angry after My Food Bag fails to deliver amid coronavirus lockdown