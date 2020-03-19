Fifty-eight new coronavirus cases in New Zealand

There are 58 new coronavirus cases in New Zealand, bringing the national total to 647.

The new cases are made up of 48 confirmed cases and 10 probable cases. A probable case is when their tests have come back negative but they are being treated as confirmed as they fit the criteria of Covid-19

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield and Director of Civil Defence Emergency Management Sarah Stuart-Black gave an update on the numbers and Government's response to Covid-19 today.

Dr Bloomfield said there are 14 people being treated for the virus in hospitals throughout the country, with two in intensive care and both are in a stable conditions.

New Zealand's Covid-19 death toll remains at one.