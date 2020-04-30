TODAY |

Fifth person charged in cold case over body found in shallow grave in Tongariro

A fifth person has been charged in relation to the death of Ricky Wang, whose body was found in a shallow grave in Tongariro.

Bao Chang Wang Source: Supplied

Bao Chang Wang, known as Ricky Wang, went missing in 2017. His body was found in March.

Today, police said a 23-year-old man has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder and is due to appear in the Waitakere District Court this afternoon.

The revelation comes after police charged four other men - aged 28, 33, 29 and 37 - with various allegations related to the investigation.

