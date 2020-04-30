Fifth person charged in cold case over body found in shallow grave in Tongariro

A fifth person has been charged in relation to the death of Ricky Wang, whose body was found in a shallow grave in Tongariro.

Bao Chang Wang Source: Supplied

Bao Chang Wang, known as Ricky Wang, went missing in 2017. His body was found in March.

Today, police said a 23-year-old man has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder and is due to appear in the Waitakere District Court this afternoon.