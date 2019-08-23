TODAY |

Fifth person arrested over fatal shooting of Wellington man days before Christmas

A fifth person has been arrested who police believe is linked to the fatal shooting of a Wellington man late last year. 

A Police car at the scene of an investigation. Source: 1 NEWS

The body of Rau Tongia was found at the Karori property on Percy Dyett Drive by a family member on 20 December. 

A 27-year-old woman is due at the Wellington District Court this morning, charged with wounding Tongia with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm and with being party to his murder. 

Two women and one man have already appeared in court over Tongia's death as police continue their investigation. 

Anyone with information is urged to call 105. 

