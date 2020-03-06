TODAY |

Fifth case of coronavirus Covid-19 confirmed in New Zealand

Source:  1 NEWS

The Ministry of Health has announced a fifth person in New Zealand to have contracted the coronavirus.

Source: 1 NEWS

Dr Ashley Bloomfield says the patient is a New Zealand citizen in her 40s, who is the partner of the third person pronounced with the virus earlier this week.

“All five cases are following this pattern identified by the World Health Organisation - that most human-to-human transmission is happening inside families,” he said.

Dr Bloomfield said that close contacts of the fifth diagnosed person are already in isolation and that casual contact tracing is underway.

“The woman is already is self-isolation at home and has been since earlier in the week.”

Your playlist will load after this ad

A man with Covid-19 went to the sold-out Tool concert at Auckland’s Spark Arena on February 28. Source: 1 NEWS

Dr Bloomfield said the woman does not need hospital care, nor did anyone else in the family home.

On Thursday the third case of coronavirus was announced as being the first person-to-person transmission, after their family member returned from Iran to New Zealand in February.

New Zealand
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Scotland-France Women's Six Nations match postponed after player tests positive for coronavirus
2
Konrad Hurrell slices through weak defence to wrap up Leeds' 11-try thrashing of SBW's Wolfpack
3
Protective wear supplier warns DHBs against 'panic-buying' stock
4
Brad Weber, Shaun Stevenson combine for try of the year contender as Chiefs hammer Waratahs
5
UK woman living in Auckland reported missing after heading to Fiji
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:57

Reports of harm from epilepsy drugs increase 30-fold after Pharmac switch
02:17

Iran warns it could use 'force' to halt travel amid coronavirus
00:30

Man shot nine times in Christchurch mosque massacre upbeat for the future - 'I have to do good things for the rest of my life'
04:14

Race against time for brewers to make use of NZ's beloved fresh hops crop