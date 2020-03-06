Fifth case of coronavirus Covid-19 confirmed in New Zealand

The Ministry of Health has announced a fifth person in New Zealand to have contracted the coronavirus.

Source: 1 NEWS

Dr Ashley Bloomfield says the patient is a New Zealand citizen in her 40s, who is the partner of the third person pronounced with the virus earlier this week.

“All five cases are following this pattern identified by the World Health Organisation - that most human-to-human transmission is happening inside families,” he said.

Dr Bloomfield said that close contacts of the fifth diagnosed person are already in isolation and that casual contact tracing is underway.

“The woman is already is self-isolation at home and has been since earlier in the week.”

Dr Bloomfield said the woman does not need hospital care, nor did anyone else in the family home.