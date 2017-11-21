Fifteen-year-old boy arrested following robbery, assault at Hawke's Bay petrol station

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested following the robbery of a Hawle's Bay service station early today.

The incident occurred after a group of suspects entered a store on Taradale Road, Napier, at around 2am.

The group allegedly assaulted a service station attendant before fleeing the scene with cigarettes and cash.

The staff member was not seriously injured and is being helped by victim support and police.

The teenage boy will make an appearance in Hastings District Court today.

Police are still searching for the other suspects.