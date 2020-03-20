Fifteen new Covid-19 cases brings New Zealand past 1400 mark

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield has announced and 15 new coronavirus cases in New Zealand announced, bringing the total number of infections to 1401.

The new cases are made up of six confirmed cases and nine probable cases.

Dr Bloomfield announced the latest in today’s Ministry of Health's daily press conference.

He said there were no new deaths to report today.

There are now 12 people in hospitals throughout the country, with two people in intensive care. Two are in a critical condition.