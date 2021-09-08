Fifteen new community Covid cases in NZ

There are 15 new Covid-19 cases in the community on Wednesday, all of which are in Auckland, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield has confirmed.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and the Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield at a press conference. Source: Getty

Bloomfield gave the updated figures at the 1pm briefing alongside Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins in Wellington as the majority of New Zealand, besides Auckland, shifted to Delta Level 2.

The total number of cases in the Delta outbreak is now 855 with one previously announced case being reclassified to border-related, Bloomfield said.

Bloomfield added 218 cases in the outbreak have now recovered.

The Director-General of Health said the total number of unlinked cases is currently 25 - an increase of one from yesterday - however, only two of today's new cases are yet to be linked. All unlinked cases continue to be investigated.

Analysis of yesterday's 20 cases showed that 95 per cent, or 19, were contacts of known cases, of which 15 were already isolating as household contacts.

The remaining five were potentially infectious in the community and had a combined 17 exposure events.

To date, 38,018 contacts have been identified.

There are 37 cases in hospital, six of which are in ICU with four on ventilation.

Earlier, Hipkins opened Wednesday's update by thanking the millions of New Zealanders coming forward to be vaccinated.

He remarked due to that commitment, the country had reached "another significant milestone" in its vaccine roll-out.

As of midnight Tuesday, a total of 4,032,710 had been administered.

This represented 2.6 million New Zealanders who had had their first dose, including 366,000 who had had their first dose in the last week. A total of 1,370,579 were fully vaccinated.