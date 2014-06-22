Fifteen fire crews fight blaze at former psychiatric hospital in Auckland

Source:
A total of 15 fire crews are working to extinguish a well involved blaze at the abandoned Kingseat Hospital in Auckland.
A fire spokesperson says the fire is 60m by 60m in size at a stand-alone building located at the hospital on Kingseat Road.
The fire service was called to the fire just after 4am today.
No injuries have been reported, says the spokesperson.
Kingseat Hospital is a former psychiatric hospital and since 2005 has been used as a site for the haunted attraction scream park named Spookers.
