Fifteen fire crews called to Auckland house fire

A serious house fire is burning at a property in Mount Roskill this morning.

Multiple fire crews have been called to the residence on Yeats Way.

Fire communications shift officer Jaron Phillips told 1 News that the property is two storeys high and well involved in fire.

A total of fifteen fire crews are attending and St John have also been called to the fire.

The fire service have confirmed that all three occupants of the house are out.

Any injuries are still unknown.