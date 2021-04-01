Fifteen children treated after chemical spill at Upper Hutt pool

Wellington Free Ambulance has confirmed 15 people, all under the age of 18, are being treated following a chemical spill at H20 Extreme in Upper Hutt.

Ten of those patients are in a moderate condition and have been transported to Hutt Valley hospital.

The other five patients are in a minor condition.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand told 1 NEWS they arrived on scene at 1.40pm and then evacuated the pool.

Emergency responders are currently on scene working with Worksafe.