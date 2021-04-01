TODAY |

Fifteen children treated after chemical spill at Upper Hutt pool

Abbey Wakefield, 1 NEWS Producer
Source:  1 NEWS

Wellington Free Ambulance has confirmed 15 people, all under the age of 18, are being treated following a chemical spill at H20 Extreme in Upper Hutt.

Public pool file image Source: istock.com

Ten of those patients are in a moderate condition and have been transported to Hutt Valley hospital.

The other five patients are in a minor condition.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand told 1 NEWS they arrived on scene at 1.40pm and then evacuated the pool.

Emergency responders are currently on scene working with Worksafe.

“We are checking the chlorine levels at the moment to check that it is safe,” a Fire and Emergency spokesperson said.

New Zealand
Wellington
Abbey Wakefield
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'The world looked brighter' — Christchurch's $5.2 million Lotto winner finally found
2
The minimum wage is going up today — here's how much more money you could be getting
3
PM starts process of stripping Ron Brierley of knighthood after child sex abuse material admission
4
Living wage to increase by 65 cents to $22.75 an hour from September 1
5
Bachelor NZ finale: The moment we've been waiting for — but no, it's not Moses Mackay's shower scene
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:13

Green MP, union representatives visit Chinese builders awaiting deportation amid welfare concerns

Kiwi businessman Sir Ron Brierley pleads guilty to possessing child sexual abuse material

Milford Sound cruise company has to pause bookings after huge demand for $1 deal
05:57

Spike in Bay of Plenty shark spottings prompts warning for swimmers