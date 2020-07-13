Fieldays, normally the southern hemisphere's largest agricultural event, goes online-only today

The virtual gates to the first ever digital Fieldays have been opened by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Prince Charles today.

Fieldays online will feature events, including digital exhibitor sites, online chef demonstrations and numerous live chats covering different topics in the agriculture sector.

Charles, Prince of Wales, last visited the event in its second year.

Today, 50 years on, the 71-year-old is making his return.

"Although inevitably Fieldays online will be very different to Fieldays as it has been before, I have every confidence that it will capture the essence of the event whilst pursuing the same vitally important goals," he said.