Fieldays cancelled following tighter coronavirus measures

Fieldays is latest in a string of event to be cancelled following the Government’s announcement yesterday prohibiting large gatherings.

The largest agricultural event in the southern hemisphere was due to be held in June but organisers pulled the plug this morning.

“The Society stands by the Government’s decision to cancel events that draw crowds over 500 in order to stall the spread of Covid-19,” the New Zealand National Fieldays Society’s CEO Peter Nation said this morning.

“We value our loyal stakeholders, including the many exhibitors, suppliers, volunteers, visitors, staff and their extended family, immensely.

“The whole event is about them. Their health and safety are of utmost importance to us and we take the Government’s decision seriously.”

The farming event draws crowds of over 100,000 people from around the world and brings in revenue of over $500 million each year.

Mr Nation says Fieldays will be postponed for now but didn’t give a date of when the event go ahead.

“The world may be undergoing major challenges in response to Covid-19, but in this changing environment Fieldays will remain, albeit at a later date.”

