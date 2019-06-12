TODAY |

Fieldays 2021 kicks off today, expected to be largest yet

Source:  1 NEWS

Farmers are set to flock through the gates this morning at this year's Fieldays event in the Waikato. 

Source: 1 NEWS

It is expected to be the largest in history. 

More than a thousand exhibitors will be eager to showcase their products and services after last year's event was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. 

In 2019, there were 1067 exhibitors and 128,747 visitors. 

The weather forecast for Fieldays is not looking the best, with showers today and Thursday. 

Friday is shaping up to the best day weather wise, while rain descends on Saturday. 

Highs across Fieldays range from 15 degrees Celsius to 17.

Fieldays runs from today until Saturday, with the gates open daily from 8am. 

New Zealand
Farming
Hamilton and Waikato
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
07:16
Fair Go: Pippa Wetzell undergoes two DNA tests - and gets vastly different results
2
'Could've killed someone' - Dashcam captures car speeding through red light in Upper Hutt
3
Rieko Ioane teases 'big news coming soon' after Beauden Barrett's appearance at Blues training
4
Māori, disabled, sexually diverse more likely to be victims of crime, new data shows
5
Christchurch's Muslim community walk out of counter-terrorism hui to protest ‘hurtful' speech
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Rocket Lab to design two satellites for a mission to Mars
02:03

Precious mementoes pulled from rubble of former Cadbury office including original chocolate fish mould
00:13

'Could've killed someone' - Dashcam captures car speeding through red light in Upper Hutt
02:04

Concerns over electrocution practices at Lake Alice were raised 50 years ago