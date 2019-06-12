Fieldays 2021 kicks off today, expected to be largest yet

Farmers are set to flock through the gates this morning at this year's Fieldays event in the Waikato.

It is expected to be the largest in history.

More than a thousand exhibitors will be eager to showcase their products and services after last year's event was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In 2019, there were 1067 exhibitors and 128,747 visitors.

The weather forecast for Fieldays is not looking the best, with showers today and Thursday.

Friday is shaping up to the best day weather wise, while rain descends on Saturday.

Highs across Fieldays range from 15 degrees Celsius to 17.