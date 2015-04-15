Fewer premature babies born in New Zealand during lockdown, specialist says

It appears fewer babies were born prematurely during the lockdown, putting New Zealand in line with a trend seen in other countries.

Source: iStock

By Rowan Quinn of rnz.co.nz

Hospitals in Denmark and Ireland published studies this week showing a huge drop in the number of babies born before 37 weeks.

Auckland obstetrician and gynaecologist Michelle Wise said she and her colleagues noticed fewer women being admitted in pre-term labour, and that neonatal wards had fewer premature babies.

The evidence so far was anecdotal, with national data not available until the end of the year, but the Danish and Irish doctors had already crunched some hard numbers in separate studies about their lockdowns.

The effect was strongest in the very premature babies in Denmark, with a drop of up to 90 per cent of the number born before 28 weeks' gestation.

Dr Wise said arriving that early could have a huge impact on babies.

"They are being looked after 24/7 by nurses in the neonatal unit, with tubes coming out, possibly needing help to breathe, needing to be kept warm, needing to keep their sugars up," she said.

It could be stressful for family who often could not cuddle or hold them in the same way, and breastfeeding could be difficult.

In New Zealand, 7 or 8 per cent of babies are typically born before 37 weeks.

The findings from the overseas studies - and others that may follow - could provide vital breakthroughs into preventing pre-term births, Dr Wise said.

There were already theories about why the lockdown could have made a difference, including the drop in the rate of infectious diseases across the country.

"We know that there is an infectious or inflammatory process involved with having your water break early or going into labour early," Dr Wise said.

It could also be because women were not working, particularly in physically demanding or shift work jobs.

Danish doctors speculated improved air quality could be a factor.

Midwifery advisor for the College of Midwives Claire Macdonald said her colleagues did not notice a big change, but it was something more likely to be picked up in neonatal hospital wards.

They did see other benefits for babies in the lockdown, she said, including more newborn babies gaining weight faster than usual.