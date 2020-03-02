TODAY |

Fewer houses for sale across NZ compared to this time last year

Source:  1 NEWS

New Zealanders may have to give up on their quarter-acre dream as a short supply of housing remains an issue for the country.

The average national asking price is still sitting at just over $700,000. Source: Breakfast

New data from realestate.co.nz found there were 22 per cent fewer homes available for sale compared to this time last year.

The average national asking price is still sitting at just over $700,000, which it reached earlier this year.

Experts say high density housing is the solution, but first we need to change the Kiwi mentality.                

"Our lives have changed. We're busier, we want to spend less time in cars, we don't necessarily want to mow our lawns on the weekend," realestate.co.nz spokesperson Vanessa Taylor previously told Breakfast.

Vanessa Taylor of realestate.co.nz says quarter-acre sections are only going to get more expensive. Source: Breakfast

"I think there has been that Kiwi dream of having a quarter-acre block or a back garden and I think there is a shift in that.

"I think 2020 is going to see the market come with greater solutions for the key things that people want."

She says local council consenting is one of the bottlenecks leading to shortage of housing.

