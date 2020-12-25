Festive freedom: NZ embraces restriction-free Christmas in variety of ways

After a rough 2020, this year’s Christmas is a good time to reflect on just how lucky we Kiwis are here in Aotearoa.

Most New Zealanders were able to spend time with loved ones without restrictions while Covid-19 limited yuletide gatherings for millions of others around the world in 2020.

From traditional carols to colourful curries, Kiwis embraced today with a uniqueness and flair that no doubt will have raised spirits after a tough 12 months.