Festive freedom: NZ embraces restriction-free Christmas in variety of ways

After a rough 2020, this year’s Christmas is a good time to reflect on just how lucky we Kiwis are here in Aotearoa.
Most New Zealanders were able to spend time with loved ones without restrictions while Covid-19 limited yuletide gatherings for millions of others around the world in 2020.
From traditional carols to colourful curries, Kiwis embraced today with a uniqueness and flair that no doubt will have raised spirits after a tough 12 months.
Watch the video above to see how some New Zealanders celebrated our first Christmas under the shadow of the pandemic and made the moment count.