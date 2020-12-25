TODAY |

Festive freedom: NZ embraces restriction-free Christmas in variety of ways

Source:  1 NEWS

After a rough 2020, this year’s Christmas is a good time to reflect on just how lucky we Kiwis are here in Aotearoa.

Some stuck to traditional carols and pavlova while others dished out karaoke and curries. Source: 1 NEWS

Most New Zealanders were able to spend time with loved ones without restrictions while Covid-19 limited yuletide gatherings for millions of others around the world in 2020.

From traditional carols to colourful curries, Kiwis embraced today with a uniqueness and flair that no doubt will have raised spirits after a tough 12 months.

Watch the video above to see how some New Zealanders celebrated our first Christmas under the shadow of the pandemic and made the moment count.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
MORE FROM
New Zealand
